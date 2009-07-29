Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 29, 2009
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A white blazer over a blouson tank and bandage skirt, accessorized with necklaces and Sergio Rossi sandals
WHERE A beach house dinner in Malibu hosted by Bertolli
WHY WE LOVE IT Sims spiced up a simple outfit with layers and layers of chains. Get the look by piling on necklaces of all lengths and styles-just choose pieces in the same metallic tone.
-
July 29, 2009
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger paired a bejeweled top with a bandage skirt, both from Herve Leger by Max Azria
WHERE The Berlin premiere of Inglourious Basterds
-
July 29, 2009
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller accented her boldly patterned Diane von Furstenberg minidress with opaque tights and suede booties
WHERE The Seoul premiere of G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
-
July 29, 2009
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes chose a simple strapless gown by pal Zac Posen with a metallic floral belt
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Adam in New York City
-
July 29, 2009
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin added matching black pumps to her floral-print Moschino shift
WHERE A D.C. rally on behalf of the Humane Society of the United States
Molly Sims
