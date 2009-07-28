Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 28, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE
A yellow tee with a striped cobalt tulip skirt, accessorized with a two-strand dagger necklace, Chanel bag and gold sandals WHERE Shopping in Berlin WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger proved that a timeless chain bag truly is a wear-with-everything piece by adding her Chanel 2.55 to boldly-hued casual pieces. Pair a quilted shoulder bag to a bright T-shirt dress for a playful take on a classic accessory.
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller paired a lurex shirt with a sequined suit and platform heels, all from Gucci
WHERE The Tokyo premiere of G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene paired a top-stitched design from Brian Reyes with strappy Jimmy Choos
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Julie & Julia
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez added deco-inspired jewelry to a silver halter gown from Roberto CavalliWHERE Out to a birthday dinner in New York City
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams accessorized her sleek RM by Roland Mouret sheath with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a VBH clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Julie & Julia
