July 27, 2009
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE A simple Dolce amp Gabbana sheath accessorized with an oversize YSL black belt, Sonia Boyajian earrings, an Amrapali ring and lace Louboutins
WHERE The Comic-Con International in San Diego
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson made black lace day-appropriate by pairing lingerie-inspired booties with an understated beige design. To get the look, choose a dress with simple lines that won't compete with the sexy shoes.
July 27, 2009
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz dressed up her simple J Brand jeans, Elizabeth and James vest and Enza Costa Rogue tank with a Tito Pedrini ring and Ippolita earrings
WHERE The Box presentation at the Comic-Con International in San Diego
July 27, 2009
3. Lindsay PriceWHAT SHE WORE Price accented her pretty print minidress from Dolce & Gabbana with a Tito Pedrini white agate ring and a turquoise cuff and gold-and-wood earrings from Lucifer Vir Honestus
WHERE The Comic-Con International in San Diego
July 27, 2009
4. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams added an embellished tank to J Brand skinny jeans and towering mary janes
WHERE The Comic-Con International in San Diego
July 27, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes played up a floral halter dress with diamond-accented Coomi hoops and a turquoise Ippolita cocktail ring
WHERE The launch of Vida, her home line, at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C.
