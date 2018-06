WHAT SHE WORE A simple Dolce amp Gabbana sheath accessorized with an oversize YSL black belt, Sonia Boyajian earrings, an Amrapali ring and lace LouboutinsWHERE The Comic-Con International in San DiegoWHY WE LOVE IT Johansson made black lace day-appropriate by pairing lingerie-inspired booties with an understated beige design. To get the look, choose a dress with simple lines that won't compete with the sexy shoes