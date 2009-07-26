Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE An ivory jumper over a white tank accessorized with gladiator sandals and a Beyond Yoga tote
WHERE Out in Santa Monica
WHY WE LOVE IT Witherspoon looked comfortable and sexy in a loose-fitting jersey dress that played up her tan legs. Upgrade an ultra-simple shift with trendy touches like a chain necklace and metallic sandals.
-
July 26, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna layered an A.L.C. striped cardigan over a tank and black biker shorts; she accessorized with multi-buckle boots and oversize sunglasses
WHERE Leaving London's club Vendome
-
July 26, 2009
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port rocked a zebra-print dress and studded gladiator sandals
WHERE At a Miami event
-
July 26, 2009
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel belted a jersey tank dress and added fringed sandals and a tote
WHERE Grocery shopping in Hollywood
-
July 26, 2009
5. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh topped a white tank and pastel floral skirt with a leather motorcycle jacket and added an oversize clutch and nude sandals
WHERE Walking in Westwood, California
July 26, 20091 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE An ivory jumper over a white tank accessorized with gladiator sandals and a Beyond Yoga tote
WHERE Out in Santa Monica
WHY WE LOVE IT Witherspoon looked comfortable and sexy in a loose-fitting jersey dress that played up her tan legs. Upgrade an ultra-simple shift with trendy touches like a chain necklace and metallic sandals.
WHERE Out in Santa Monica
WHY WE LOVE IT Witherspoon looked comfortable and sexy in a loose-fitting jersey dress that played up her tan legs. Upgrade an ultra-simple shift with trendy touches like a chain necklace and metallic sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM