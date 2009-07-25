Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2009
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE A jersey one-piece with a beaded belt and flat sandals
WHERE The Giffoni Film Festival in Piana, Italy
WHY WE LOVE IT Watts effortlessly rocked a combo of two major trends, the jumpsuit and the harem look. When trying out a similar piece, cinch the waist to give shape to the voluminous silhouette.
July 25, 2009
2. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler dressed up her jeans with a lace-trimmed top and a draped leather jacket
WHEREOutside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York City
July 25, 2009
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway added a trendy boater hat to a striped minidress
WHERE Strolling in New York City's Soho neighborhood
July 25, 2009
4. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz traveled in worn-in jeans, layered tanks and a white jacket, accessorized with a pashmina scarf, knee-high boots and a Bottega Veneta suitcase
WHERE Arriving at London's Heathrow Airport
July 25, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts toughened up a tank, skinny jeans and a Wren cashmere cardigan with multi-buckle boots
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
