Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 24, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Pleated trousers and a loose tank worn with a long scarf, bangles and green suede Chloe shoes
WHERE The Berlin photo call for G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller upgraded her simple separates by adding unexpected accessories. Take a cue from the star when planning a travel wardrobe: along with your basics, pack an outfit-making scarf or two and shoes in a standout shade.
July 24, 2009
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson chose an ivory sheath and metallic peep-toes, both from Prada, and bold jewelry from Neil Lane, Sonia Boyajian and Le Vian
WHERE The kickoff of the L.A. Shorts Festival in Hollywood
July 24, 2009
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger paired a suede Balmain minidress with Christian Louboutin studded peep-toes
WHERE The London premiere of Inglourious Basterds
July 24, 2009
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry matched a simple clutch to the bodice of her striped maxidress
WHERE A Beverly Hills listening party for Whitney Houston's I Look to You
July 24, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna added ropes of pearls and long lace gloves to a short-sleeve jumpsuit from Alexander McQueen
WHERE The London premiere of Inglourious Basterds
