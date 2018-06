WHAT SHE WORE Pleated trousers and a loose tank worn with a long scarf, bangles and green suede Chloe shoesWHERE The Berlin photo call for G.I. Joe: The Rise of the CobraWHY WE LOVE IT Miller upgraded her simple separates by adding unexpected accessories. Take a cue from the star when planning a travel wardrobe: along with your basics, pack an outfit-making scarf or two and shoes in a standout shade