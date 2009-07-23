Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 23, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE] A strapless Fighting Eel dress, an embossed clutch and Louboutin heels
WHERE Dining out at Katsuya in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker gave her her ultra-simple tube dress '80s edge by adding a coordinating red clutch. Master the matching game by limiting the look to a single standout accessory-no dyed-to-match pumps allowed.
July 23, 2009
2. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci chose a simple Sea N.Y. print dress and nude sandals
WHERE The Giffoni International film Festival in Salerno, Italy
July 23, 2009
3. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui accessorized a dolman-sleeved dress with chandelier earrings, a chunky bangle and gold sandals
WHERE The Svedka Vodka Sessions featuring Wale at Hudson in N.Y.C.
July 23, 2009
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller paired a sheer military-style shirt with pleated navy pants and ruffled multi-hued shoes, all from Loewe
WHERE The London photo call for G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
July 23, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson added buckled boots to her ultra-mini ruffled tunic
WHERE Outside the House of Pies in Los Angeles
