WHAT SHE WORE] A strapless Fighting Eel dress, an embossed clutch and Louboutin heels



WHERE Dining out at Katsuya in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker gave her her ultra-simple tube dress '80s edge by adding a coordinating red clutch. Master the matching game by limiting the look to a single standout accessory-no dyed-to-match pumps allowed.