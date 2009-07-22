Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2009
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE A cropped jacket over a halter dress, with gladiator sandals and a studded belt
WHERE A Pasadena soccer match benefiting the Africa Outreach Project
WHY WE LOVE IT Theron upgraded a simple jersey dress by adding a structured jacket with trendy built-up shoulders. Your beloved suit coats need not be sent into summer storage-choose a piece made of mid-weight wool or cotton gabardine and style with scrunched sleeves.
July 22, 2009
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham paired high-waist sailor trousers with a sheer, polka-dot blouse and a slouchy gray bag, all from Loewe
WHERE At London's Heathrow airport
July 22, 2009
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez chose a cantaloupe-hued, bejeweled Karta shift and gold sandals
WHERE The N.Y.C. announcement of husband Marc Anthony's partnership with the Miami Dolphins
July 22, 2009
4. Vera FarmigaWHAT SHE WORE Farmiga accessorized a zipper-detail gown with a paillette-covered clutch, nude sandals, earrings and a cocktail ring, all from Versace
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Orphan
July 22, 2009
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum added strappy gladiator sandals to her edgy paisley-print minidress from Phi
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Orphan
Charlize Theron
