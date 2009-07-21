Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2009
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE An Emanuel Ungaro design with gladiator sandals, a leather clutch and a House of Lavande hair accessory
WHERE The Outfest closing night gala in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Rossum made an all-black ensemble extraordinary by wearing a dress with a striking mix of textures. Pass up a plain Jane LBD for a sheath with a dramatic ruffled front or pair an embellished top with a simple black skirt.
July 21, 2009
2. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl added a turquoise cuff and patent peep-toes to her draped sapphire Reem Acra dress
WHERE A screening of The Ugly Truth hosted by InStyle in New York City
July 21, 2009
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones topped a striped bandage skirt and tank with a cutaway jacket and a chain necklace
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Funny People
July 21, 2009
4. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann accessorized a formfitting strapless dress with matching metallic peep-toes, a multi-hued clutch and colorful jewelry
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Funny People
July 21, 2009
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks chose little black dress with asymmetrical straps, studded sandals and oversize hoops
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Funny People
