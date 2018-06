WHAT SHE WORE A print shirtdress from Poltock + Walsh with Chloe bootiesWHERE A Sydney press conference for G.I. Joe: Rise of the CobraWHY WE LOVE IT The ever-inventive Miller makes boots a summer must-have by wearing them with a minidress and bare legs. Revisit your wintry wardrobe and choose a light-colored pair that won't weigh down your warm-weather looks.