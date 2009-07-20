Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE A print shirtdress from Poltock + Walsh with Chloe booties
WHERE A Sydney press conference for G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-inventive Miller makes boots a summer must-have by wearing them with a minidress and bare legs. Revisit your wintry wardrobe and choose a light-colored pair that won't weigh down your warm-weather looks.
July 20, 2009
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accessorized a ruched Temperley London minidress with studded heels, gold chains and a colorful clutch
WHERE The ACRIA "Cocktails at Sunset" event in Bridgehampton, New York
July 20, 2009
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port added colorful heels to a pale halter minidress with a lace underlay
WHERE The L*Space after-party at Gansevoort South in Miami
July 20, 2009
4. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg chose a sunny floral-print dress from Alice + Olivia
WHERE An Art of Elysium benefit hosted by Alice + Olivia at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York
July 20, 2009
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce cinched a pair of harem shorts and a ruched khaki shirt with a bejeweled belt
WHERE A performance by the Chicago Children's Choir on behalf of the "Show Your Helping Hand" charity in Chicago
