July 19, 2009
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Rolled-up trousers and a fitted tank with ankle-wrap Stuart Weitzman wedges
WHERE Strolling in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-impeccable Aniston gave her own spin to the boyfriend jeans trend by cinching oversize chinos with a brown belt. Lightweight khakis add less bulk to your silhouette than heavy denim, so this is an ideal way for those with curves to try the look.
-
July 19, 2009
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson toughened up a ruffled red sundress with chunky boots and a denim jacket
WHERE Walking in Hollywood
-
July 19, 2009
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna accessorized her sleeveless tee and skinny jeans with a chain-bedecked bag and earrings and pointy-toe booties
WHERE Outside an N.Y.C. restaurant
-
July 19, 2009
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Twilight star Greene paired high-waist leather shorts with a ruffled print top from Escada
WHERE Outside the MTV studios in New York City
-
July 19, 2009
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller layered a jersey cardigan over lightweight tanks and acid-wash jeans and added a YSL bag and white oxfords
WHERE Strolling Bondi Beach in Sydney
