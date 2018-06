WHAT SHE WORE A chiffon ensemble from the 3.1 Phillip Lim 2010 Resort collection and nude patent peep-toesWHERE The first-anniversary party for the Beverly Hill's 3.1 Phillip Lim storeWHY WE LOVE IT Shenae's sexy peek-a-boo bra was no mistake-the 90210 star wore a dress with a lingerie-inspired bodice under a chiffon polka-dot tank. Bring new flavor to a colorblock dress by layering it under a sheer top in a lighter shade.