Look of the Day
July 18, 2009
1. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE A chiffon ensemble from the 3.1 Phillip Lim 2010 Resort collection and nude patent peep-toes
WHERE The first-anniversary party for the Beverly Hill's 3.1 Phillip Lim store
WHY WE LOVE IT Shenae's sexy peek-a-boo bra was no mistake-the 90210 star wore a dress with a lingerie-inspired bodice under a chiffon polka-dot tank. Bring new flavor to a colorblock dress by layering it under a sheer top in a lighter shade.
July 18, 2009
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss topped a black tank and short shorts with a chain-trimmed cardigan from Marc Jacobs
WHERE Outside the Topshop headquarters in London
July 18, 2009
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba layered a ruffled leather jacket over a lilac sheath and added a studded purple clutch and peep-toe platforms
WHERE Outside the Waverly Inn in New York City
July 18, 2009
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad paired a David Lerner T-shirt with a 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt and carried a Marc by Marc Jacobs bag
WHERE Walking in Beverly Hills
July 18, 2009
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce toughened up her strapless Gucci romper with a studded Fendi bag and Giuseppe Zanotti peek-a-boo boots
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
