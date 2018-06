WHAT SHE WORE A strapless maxidress with Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, Coomi hoops and Ralph Lauren sunglassesWHERE The Giffoni Experience film festival in Salerno, ItalyWHY WE LOVE IT Mendes's delectable summer dress is loaded with distinctive details: a shutter-pleat bodice, a gold knot detail at the waist and a colorful tree print. When wearing an intricate design , limit your accessories to a single element, like Eva's stack of boho bangles.