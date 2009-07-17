Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A strapless maxidress with Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, Coomi hoops and Ralph Lauren sunglasses
WHERE The Giffoni Experience film festival in Salerno, Italy
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes's delectable summer dress is loaded with distinctive details: a shutter-pleat bodice, a gold knot detail at the waist and a colorful tree print. When wearing an intricate design, limit your accessories to a single element, like Eva's stack of boho bangles.
-
July 17, 2009
2. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WOREMorrison accented a simple white Shoshanna sheath with a wide leather belt from the designer, a Coach clutch and strappy sandals
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Ugly Truth
-
July 17, 2009
3. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl added a gray snakeskin Tod's clutch, David Yurman and Joan Hornig jewelry to a draped tulle cocktail dress from Lanvin
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Ugly Truth
-
July 17, 2009
4. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh accessorized her short-sleeve shorts suit with metallic accessories, like her Moschino Cheap and Chic wedges
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Ugly Truth
-
July 17, 2009
5. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin complemented a cheongsam-style pencil dress from Alexander McQueen with leopard-print Jimmy Choo shoes
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
July 17, 20091 of 5
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE A strapless maxidress with Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, Coomi hoops and Ralph Lauren sunglasses
WHERE The Giffoni Experience film festival in Salerno, Italy
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes's delectable summer dress is loaded with distinctive details: a shutter-pleat bodice, a gold knot detail at the waist and a colorful tree print. When wearing an intricate design, limit your accessories to a single element, like Eva's stack of boho bangles.
WHERE The Giffoni Experience film festival in Salerno, Italy
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes's delectable summer dress is loaded with distinctive details: a shutter-pleat bodice, a gold knot detail at the waist and a colorful tree print. When wearing an intricate design, limit your accessories to a single element, like Eva's stack of boho bangles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM