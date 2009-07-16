Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 16, 2009
1. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A hand-painted persimmon silk design from Zac Posen with peep-toe Bally shoes and Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE The ESPY Awards
WHY WE LOVE IT Moore played up her bombshell body with a va-va-va-voom sheath designed with decolletage-framing straps. Those of us without Mrs. Kutcher's curves can maximize our cleavage with silicone cutlets-for the most natural effect, use the enhancers with a push-up bra a cup size up from your regular size.
July 16, 2009
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims gave her 3.1 Phillip Lim tunic boho flavor with fringed Christian Louboutin sandals and gold bangles
WHERE First-anniversary party for the Beverly Hills 3.1 Phillip Lim store
July 16, 2009
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell paired a black-and-white draped top with a metallic miniskirt, both from 3.1 Phillip Lim, and accessorized with simple pumps, a Bally clutch, Bochic bangles and a Le Vian ring
WHERE First-anniversary party for the Beverly Hills 3.1 Phillip Lim store
July 16, 2009
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones added strappy mary janes and a bracelet and drop earrings from Tiffany and Co. to her chiffon-topped Stella McCartney minidress
WHERE The ESPY Awards
July 16, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson chose a 3.1 Phillip Lim rose-gold shorts suit, a ruffled blouse and white patent Louboutins, an Yvel cocktail ring, Le Vian earrings and a Longchamp clutch
WHERE First-anniversary party for the Beverly Hills 3.1 Phillip Lim store
