WHAT SHE WORE A hand-painted persimmon silk design from Zac Posen with peep-toe Bally shoes and Neil Lane jewelryWHERE The ESPY AwardsWHY WE LOVE IT Moore played up her bombshell body with a va-va-va-voom sheath designed with decolletage-framing straps. Those of us without Mrs. Kutcher's curves can maximize our cleavage with silicone cutlets -for the most natural effect, use the enhancers with a push-up bra a cup size up from your regular size.