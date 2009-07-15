Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 15, 2009
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE A J. Mendel dress with a draped bodice, Jimmy Choo sandals, Sergio Rossi clutch and an Arman bangle
WHERE A Westwood, California dinner hosted by Cosmopolitan
WHY WE LOVE IT Wilde played up her dark locks in a light and lovely chiffon dress in a soft cream. Get the happiest-day-of-your-life look without looking altar-bound by choosing a formal white dress in a short length with distinctive details like Wilde's raw edges.
July 15, 2009
2. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa paired a striped pencil skirt with a navy tank and added platform sandals and a mixed chain necklace
WHERE Strolling in New York City
July 15, 2009
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell gave an edgy spin to her 3.1 Phillip Lim fuchsia ruffled dress with a chunky belt from the designer, a colorful Topshop clutch, a Le Vian ring, Amrapali earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE A Westwood, California dinner hosted by Cosmopolitan
July 15, 2009
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Twilight star Greene accessorized an off-the-shoulder print dress with delicate gold Sergio Rossi sandals
WHERE A Westwood, California dinner hosted by Cosmopolitan
July 15, 2009
5. Carla Bruni-SarkozyWHAT SHE WORE The French First Lady wore an elegant cashmere dress from Dior with a bow detail at the waist
WHERE The Elysee Palace in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations
