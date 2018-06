WHAT SHE WORE A J. Mendel dress with a draped bodice, Jimmy Choo sandals, Sergio Rossi clutch and an Arman bangleWHERE A Westwood, California dinner hosted by CosmopolitanWHY WE LOVE IT Wilde played up her dark locks in a light and lovely chiffon dress in a soft cream. Get the happiest-day-of-your-life look without looking altar-bound by choosing a formal white dress in a short length with distinctive details like Wilde's raw edges.