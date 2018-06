WHAT SHE WORE Dawson belted a strapless Missoni dress and added Louboutin pumpsWHERE The Ischia Global Film and Music Festival In Ischia, ItalyWHY WE LOVE IT Dawson's effortless print dress is the perfect versatile vacation piece. Stretch your holiday wardrobe by wearing a long skirt as a strapless dress or by trying a smocked maxidress as a waist-accenting skirt.