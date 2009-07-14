Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 14, 2009
1. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson belted a strapless Missoni dress and added Louboutin pumps
WHERE The Ischia Global Film and Music Festival In Ischia, Italy
WHY WE LOVE IT Dawson's effortless print dress is the perfect versatile vacation piece. Stretch your holiday wardrobe by wearing a long skirt as a strapless dress or by trying a smocked maxidress as a waist-accenting skirt.
July 14, 2009
2. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE Szohr wore an Anna Sui for Target lace minidress under a Temperley London band jacket and added a butterfly-print DKNY vest and a Louis Vuitton bag and shoes
WHERE A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original lunar landing hosted by Louis Vuitton at N.Y.C.'s American Museum of Natural History
July 14, 2009
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port punched up her cutout Rachel Comey sheath with a dramatic Erickson Beamon necklace and Giuseppe Zanotti metallic heels
WHERE A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original lunar landing hosted by Louis Vuitton at N.Y.C.'s American Museum of Natural History
July 14, 2009
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson layered a gray cardigan over a bustier dress and accessorized with lace-up peep-toes
WHERE Posing for a portrait in New York City
July 14, 2009
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The supermodel wore a ruffled print dress, peep-toe sandals and an oversize gold clutch, all from Louis Vuitton
WHERE A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original lunar landing hosted by Louis Vuitton at N.Y.C.'s American Museum of Natural History
