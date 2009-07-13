Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 13, 2009
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE A flutter-sleeve satin top and high-waist skirt from Mango
WHERE The Madrid announcement of the star's Mango campaign
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson's polished and feminine look is the perfect day-to-night outfit for an event-hopping schedule. Pair a top in a luscious fabric with an office-ready pencil skirt for a look that can go from 9 to 5 to happy hour.
July 13, 2009
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara rocked a cocoa-hued Nanette Lepore shift dress embellished with ruffles and chains
WHERE The after-party for the Cinema Society screening of 500 Days of Summer
July 13, 2009
3. Perrey ReevesWHAT SHE WORE Reeves added Jimmy Choo sandals and a Lucifer Vir Honestus turquoise cuff to a paillette-covered tangerine dress from Reem Acra
WHERE The sixth season premiere of Entourage in Los Angeles
July 13, 2009
4. Jamie-Lynn SiglerWHAT SHE WORE Sigler accented a strapless DKNY bustier dress with black pumps and a Cecelia stingray clutch
WHERE The sixth season premiere of Entourage in Los Angeles
July 13, 2009
5. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci accessorized a sky-blue satin sheath with black peep-toes and a bejeweled clutch
WHERE The Outfest after-party in Los Angeles
