Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE A 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt and blue tank, accessorized with gladiator sandals and a Marni balloon bag
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE ITNo need to over-think an outfit! Witherspoon matched a navy top to her colorful skirt for a breezy summer ensemble. A print skirt is an endlessly versatile summer staple-just mix and match with solid-colored tees and tanks in the pattern's different hues.
-
July 12, 2009
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The Victoria's Secret model layered a coral blazer over a loose tank and skinny jeans; she accessorized with an ombre Prada bag and nude heels
WHERE A Cinema Society screening of 500 Days of Summer
-
July 12, 2009
3. Sara PaxtonWHAT SHE WORE Paxton dressed up skinny black jeans and a tank with a gray pashmina, a Chloe bag and a Gucci belt
WHERE A Cinema Society screening of 500 Days of Summer
-
July 12, 2009
4. JoAnna GarciaWHAT SHE WORE Garcia matched a black satchel and pumps to the waistband of her bright canary minidress
WHEREOut in New York City
-
July 12, 2009
5. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush added a featherweight brown cardigan to a plain white tank and army-green short shorts
WHERE Hollywood launch of the OP campaign
July 12, 20091 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE A 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt and blue tank, accessorized with gladiator sandals and a Marni balloon bag
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE ITNo need to over-think an outfit! Witherspoon matched a navy top to her colorful skirt for a breezy summer ensemble. A print skirt is an endlessly versatile summer staple-just mix and match with solid-colored tees and tanks in the pattern's different hues.
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE ITNo need to over-think an outfit! Witherspoon matched a navy top to her colorful skirt for a breezy summer ensemble. A print skirt is an endlessly versatile summer staple-just mix and match with solid-colored tees and tanks in the pattern's different hues.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM