Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2009
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Simple chinos with a floaty top and a stack of bangles
WHERE Out to dinner in South Beach, Miami
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry gave her slouchy silhouette a seductive spin by choosing a loose tank with shoulder-baring straps. Add an A-line camisole to cropped khakis-or simply roll up a pair of work pants-to get her chic and casual look.
-
July 11, 2009
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher paired a loose lavender blazer with skinny jeans and patent pumps
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
-
July 11, 2009
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Cropped black trousers with a collarless jacket and patent Repetto loafers
WHERE Walking in London
-
July 11, 2009
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE A Charley 5.0 skirt with a simple white tank and a navy jacket
WHERE The Hollywood launch of the new OP campaign
-
July 11, 2009
5. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE A polka-dot velvet shift with two-tone spectator shoes
WHERE Entering the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
July 11, 20091 of 5
Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE Simple chinos with a floaty top and a stack of bangles
WHERE Out to dinner in South Beach, Miami
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry gave her slouchy silhouette a seductive spin by choosing a loose tank with shoulder-baring straps. Add an A-line camisole to cropped khakis-or simply roll up a pair of work pants-to get her chic and casual look.
WHERE Out to dinner in South Beach, Miami
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry gave her slouchy silhouette a seductive spin by choosing a loose tank with shoulder-baring straps. Add an A-line camisole to cropped khakis-or simply roll up a pair of work pants-to get her chic and casual look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM