WHAT SHE WORE Simple chinos with a floaty top and a stack of banglesWHERE Out to dinner in South Beach, MiamiWHY WE LOVE IT Berry gave her slouchy silhouette a seductive spin by choosing a loose tank with shoulder-baring straps. Add an A-line camisole to cropped khakis -or simply roll up a pair of work pants-to get her chic and casual look.