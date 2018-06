WHAT SHE WORE Watson debuted a dress and sandals from Proenza Schouler's 2010 Pre-Spring collection and added diamond hoops from Chanel Fine JewelryWHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceWHY WE LOVE IT The nascent style star rocked a risky peek-a-boo leather bodice in the summer sun. Leather doesn't have to be heavy in the heat-a light-toned dress with an accent of skin retains the material's edge without weighing you down.