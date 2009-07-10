Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2009
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson debuted a dress and sandals from Proenza Schouler's 2010 Pre-Spring collection and added diamond hoops from Chanel Fine Jewelry
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
WHY WE LOVE IT The nascent style star rocked a risky peek-a-boo leather bodice in the summer sun. Leather doesn't have to be heavy in the heat-a light-toned dress with an accent of skin retains the material's edge without weighing you down.
-
July 10, 2009
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester paired a print bandage dress from Emilio de la Moreno with peep-toe Alexandre Birman booties
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of 500 Days
-
July 10, 2009
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton chose an ombre satin dress, a studded belt and bag, and cutout booties, all from Matthew Williamson
WHERE A summer party for London's Serpentine Gallery
-
July 10, 2009
4. Hilary RhodaWHAT SHE WORE The model selected a peach chiffon tulip skirt and featherweight T-shirt from Jason Wu
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of 500 Days
-
July 10, 2009
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere sported a beaded strapless Christian Cota dress with an aqua leather overlay and carried a Rene Caovilla clutch
WHERE The season six premiere of Entourage in Hollywood
