Look of the Day
July 9, 2009
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum added a peek-a-boo top to a stretchy miniskirt and accessorized with platform pumps
WHERE The Times Square unveiling of the new Project Runway billboard
WHY WE LOVE IT The expectant star effortlessly pulled off a mix of patterns by wearing a jacquard polka-dot shirt with a black and white striped mini. Follow Klum's lead and add a tone-on-tone top to a print skirt.
July 9, 2009
2. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna accessorized a slouchy white suit with a Louis Vuitton tote, a tweed fedora and Loree Rodkin jewelry.
WHERE Exiting the Locanda Locatelli restaurant in London
July 9, 2009
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes chose a silver sequined gown from Calvin Klein Collection
WHERE The Paris dinner hosted by Calvin Klein Collection
July 9, 2009
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson paired a sheer, tiered Christopher Kane dress in ecru and black with towering platforms
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York City
July 9, 2009
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton cinched a mini coatdress with a wide obi belt
WHERE The London opening of "A Bug's Life," an exhibit by artist Sebastian Wrong
