WHAT SHE WORE A vintage print dress from Ossie ClarkWHERE The London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceWHY WE LOVE IT Watson's diaphanous chiffon gown balanced a low-dipping neckline with a long, layered skirt and sheer sleeves. A print maxidress can be the perfect choice for a summer wedding-just choose one with a sophisticated wrap silhouette, like Watson's, to avoid looking beach-bound.