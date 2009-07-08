Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2009
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE A vintage print dress from Ossie Clark
WHERE The London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
WHY WE LOVE IT Watson's diaphanous chiffon gown balanced a low-dipping neckline with a long, layered skirt and sheer sleeves. A print maxidress can be the perfect choice for a summer wedding-just choose one with a sophisticated wrap silhouette, like Watson's, to avoid looking beach-bound.
-
July 8, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon belted a simple cobalt tunic and added peep-toe sandals and a leather satchel
WHERE Leaving the Neil George salon in Beverly Hills
-
July 8, 2009
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE A textured chiffon Calvin Klein Collection dress with lace-up sandals
WHERE The Paris dinner hosted by Calvin Klein Collection
-
July 8, 2009
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE A strong-shouldered Armani Prive sheath painted with an Asian-inspired print and accessorized with a tasseled clutch and metallic platforms
WHERE The Giorgio Armani haute couture show in Paris
-
July 8, 2009
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere accented her blush-pink Elizabeth and James minidress with a violet Nancy Gonzalez bag, Joan Hornig earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti booties
WHERE Leaving the MTV studios in N.Y.C.
Emma Watson
