Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2009
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE A tailored Louis Vuitton jacket over a tulle-topped miniskirt
WHERE A Beverly Hills benefit for the Wild Animal Sanctuary hosted by Louis Vuitton
WHY WE LOVE IT Biel gave her tuxedo-inspired jacket extra sex appeal by wearing it sans shirt. To get her boy-meets-girl look, choose a close-fitting topper with at least two buttons and use double-sided stylist's tape to avoid any sudden shows of skin.
-
July 7, 2009
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A simple black Dior sheath with a Sabrina neckline, accessorized with strappy studded sandals
WHERE The Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris
-
July 7, 2009
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled dress from Proenza Schouler and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms
WHERE The London photo call for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
-
July 7, 2009
4. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE A daring black lace minidress from Caroline Seikaly and House of Lavande jewelry
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman
-
July 7, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts added an embellished Louis Vuitton jacket to a simple tank and studded Current/Elliott jeans
WHERE A Beverly Hills benefit for the Wild Animal Sanctuary hosted by Louis Vuitton
July 7, 20091 of 5
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE A tailored Louis Vuitton jacket over a tulle-topped miniskirt
WHERE A Beverly Hills benefit for the Wild Animal Sanctuary hosted by Louis Vuitton
WHY WE LOVE IT Biel gave her tuxedo-inspired jacket extra sex appeal by wearing it sans shirt. To get her boy-meets-girl look, choose a close-fitting topper with at least two buttons and use double-sided stylist's tape to avoid any sudden shows of skin.
WHERE A Beverly Hills benefit for the Wild Animal Sanctuary hosted by Louis Vuitton
WHY WE LOVE IT Biel gave her tuxedo-inspired jacket extra sex appeal by wearing it sans shirt. To get her boy-meets-girl look, choose a close-fitting topper with at least two buttons and use double-sided stylist's tape to avoid any sudden shows of skin.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM