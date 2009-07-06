Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2009
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired silk faille dress from Dior, accessorized with diamond strands, platform pumps and a snakeskin clutch
WHERE The Paris premiere of Public Enemies
WHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added edge to her delicate blush cocktail dress with daring burgundy velvet platforms. Pump up a pastel design with shoes in a darker shade of the same hue.
-
July 6, 2009
2. AnnaLynne McCordWHAT SHE WORE A studded denim dress accented with Rene Caovilla snakeskin sandals
WHERE The Axe Lounge in Southampton
-
July 6, 2009
3. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE A strapless cerulean party dress with Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a sparkling statement necklace
WHERE The Sydney opening of photography exhibit "Vitamin Water Hearts Russell James"
-
July 6, 2009
4. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A feminine black taffeta suit cinched with a wide buckled belt
WHERE A London screening of The Proposal
-
July 6, 2009
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A strapless lace cocktail dress with chunky cuff bracelets, all from Andrew Gn, along with Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE The White Party in Los Angeles benefiting Malaria No More
July 6, 2009
