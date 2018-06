WHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired silk faille dress from Dior, accessorized with diamond strands, platform pumps and a snakeskin clutchWHERE The Paris premiere of Public EnemiesWHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added edge to her delicate blush cocktail dress with daring burgundy velvet platforms. Pump up a pastel design with shoes in a darker shade of the same hue.