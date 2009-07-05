Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2009
1. Jessica SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE A simple Myne shift with a True Religion jacket and an Alexander McQueen bag
WHERE Sailing in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Simpson accented her summer glow with bright nautical stripes. Play up your own tan with a T-shirt or tank dress in fresh blue and white.
-
July 5, 2009
2. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE A Juicy Couture leather jacket over a Stella McCartney leopard-print top worn with pencil trousers and purple Brian Atwood heels
WHERE At the Fuse TV studios in New York City
-
July 5, 2009
3. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE A delicate floral sundress with gladiator sandals
WHERE Out in West Hollywood
-
July 5, 2009
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE A tiered print dress with a Marni belt and Corso Como sandals
WHERE Outside a Beverly Hills restaurant
-
July 5, 2009
5. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans and a striped T-shirt with slouchy boots and a quilted bag
WHERE Leaving the Westwood Whole Foods market
