WHAT SHE WORE Ripped and patched jeans, a T-shirt, metallic gladiators and a Balenciaga bagWHERE Strolling in New York City's East VillageWHY WE LOVE IT The ever-stylish Diaz took the distressed denim trend to a new level with a colorfully patched pair. For a similar look (without picking up a needle and thread), layer ripped jeans over a pair of bright patterned leggings