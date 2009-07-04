Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 4, 2009
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Ripped and patched jeans, a T-shirt, metallic gladiators and a Balenciaga bag
WHERE Strolling in New York City's East Village
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-stylish Diaz took the distressed denim trend to a new level with a colorfully patched pair. For a similar look (without picking up a needle and thread), layer ripped jeans over a pair of bright patterned leggings.
-
July 4, 2009
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler added gladiator sandals and Ray-Bans to a effortless romper
WHERE Walking in N.Y.C.'s West Village
-
July 4, 2009
3. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher added a Tory Burch bag to an adorable striped tulip skirt and simple tank
WHERE Out in L.A.
-
July 4, 2009
4. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa accessorized a romper with platform heels, a charm necklace and a tan shoulder bag
WHERE Spending an afternoon in Manhattan's Soho
-
July 4, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna layered a sheer Helmut Lang shirt over a bright neon bra and added Current/Elliott cutoffs, white loafers, Cazal sunnies and an Alexander Wang bag
WHERE Outside her Manhattan hotel
July 4, 20091 of 5
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE Ripped and patched jeans, a T-shirt, metallic gladiators and a Balenciaga bag
WHERE Strolling in New York City's East Village
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-stylish Diaz took the distressed denim trend to a new level with a colorfully patched pair. For a similar look (without picking up a needle and thread), layer ripped jeans over a pair of bright patterned leggings.
WHERE Strolling in New York City's East Village
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-stylish Diaz took the distressed denim trend to a new level with a colorfully patched pair. For a similar look (without picking up a needle and thread), layer ripped jeans over a pair of bright patterned leggings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM