Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 3, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A lace top worn with rolled-up shorts, platform sandals and a rugged leather bag
WHERE The Anja Gockel show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin
WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger made her cargo shorts front-row ready by unexpectedly pairing them with a crocheted lace top. Add contrast to your own slouchy shorts with a lace shirt with a structured silhouette.
July 3, 2009
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A lipstick-red Marilyn top from Monrow with distressed jeans, a Chanel bag and Lucite sandals
WHERE Strolling in Manhattan's Soho
July 3, 2009
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum accessorized a maternity jumpsuit with a bright neon bag and black thongs
WHERE Visiting a playground in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood
July 3, 2009
4. Isabel LucasWHAT SHE WORE Lucas topped an ultra-short striped dress with a faux fur-trimmed jacket and a simple black fedora
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
July 3, 2009
5. Jessica SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson chose a sweeping multi-print maxidress and added a True Religion jean jacket
WHERE In a Washington D.C. airport
