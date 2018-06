WHAT SHE WORE A lace top worn with rolled-up shorts, platform sandals and a rugged leather bagWHERE The Anja Gockel show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in BerlinWHY WE LOVE IT Kruger made her cargo shorts front-row ready by unexpectedly pairing them with a crocheted lace top. Add contrast to your own slouchy shorts with a lace shirt with a structured silhouette.