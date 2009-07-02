Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 2, 2009
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE A silky draped design with studded shoulders, accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and Louboutin pumps
WHERE The London launch of singer Beth Ditto's clothing line
WHY WE LOVE IT Moss proves that even a classic LBD can be a standout with personal style touches like a slouchy bag and towering pumps. Make a versatile cowl-neck dress your own by adding wardrobe favorites like a skinny belt and fitted blazer for the office, a denim jacket and gladiators for the weekend, or chandelier earrings and sexy sandals for after dark.
July 2, 2009
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A hot-pink brocade sheath with a draped detail
WHERE The Escada fashion show held at Berlin's Bode Museum
July 2, 2009
3. Mena SuvariWHAT SHE WORE A blazer over layered tanks and dark-denim jeans, topped off with chunky stone jewelry
WHERE A private L.A. screening of Playground
July 2, 2009
4. Stella McCartneyWHAT SHE WORE McCartney paired a sequined jacket from her latest collection with jeans of her own design
WHERE The opening of the Jeff Koons exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in London
July 2, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with grommet-studded epaulettes and sheer sleeves, accessorized with Louboutin pumps
WHERE Exiting her Manhattan hotel
Kate Moss
