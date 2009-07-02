WHAT SHE WORE A silky draped design with studded shoulders, accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and Louboutin pumps



WHERE The London launch of singer Beth Ditto's clothing line



WHY WE LOVE IT Moss proves that even a classic LBD can be a standout with personal style touches like a slouchy bag and towering pumps. Make a versatile cowl-neck dress your own by adding wardrobe favorites like a skinny belt and fitted blazer for the office, a denim jacket and gladiators for the weekend, or chandelier earrings and sexy sandals for after dark.