Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 1, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Jeans and a white button-front shirt with a metallic tote and platform sandals
WHERE Exiting her restaurant, Beso
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker embodied easy elegance in a simple outfit dressed up with luxe accessories. Fit should be your first priority when it comes to choosing classic separates-use our fit profiler to find the perfect silhouette for your shape.
-
July 1, 2009
2. Taylor MomsenWHAT SHE WORE Momsen added short cowboy boots to a bright fuchsia shift
WHERE The Gramercy Park Hotel birthday party of Allegra Versace
-
July 1, 2009
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna paired a fierce Gareth Pugh jacket with a black mini and finished the look with Louboutin heels and white leather gloves
WHERE The Gramercy Park Hotel birthday party of Allegra Versace
-
July 1, 2009
4. JewelWHAT SHE WORE Jewel accessorized her multi-print Etro gown with gold jewelry and towering cork platforms
WHERE An N.Y.C. gala for the Trevor Project
-
July 1, 2009
5. Mischa BartonWHAT SHE WORE Barton added sparkling platforms to a sequined ivory tunic
WHERE Opening the Harrods summer sale in London
July 1, 20091 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE Jeans and a white button-front shirt with a metallic tote and platform sandals
WHERE Exiting her restaurant, Beso
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker embodied easy elegance in a simple outfit dressed up with luxe accessories. Fit should be your first priority when it comes to choosing classic separates-use our fit profiler to find the perfect silhouette for your shape.
WHERE Exiting her restaurant, Beso
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker embodied easy elegance in a simple outfit dressed up with luxe accessories. Fit should be your first priority when it comes to choosing classic separates-use our fit profiler to find the perfect silhouette for your shape.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM