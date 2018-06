WHAT SHE WORE A crimson satin Vivienne Westwood design with a Stella McCartney clutch and a Chopard ringWHERE The London premiere of Public EnemiesWHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added bold black accents to her va-va-va-voom red bustier dress for a look both sexy and unique. For maximum impact, choose classic accessories with a bit of character, like an oversize clutch or a pair of peep-toe evening shoes in a mixture of textures.