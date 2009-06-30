Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 30, 2009
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A crimson satin Vivienne Westwood design with a Stella McCartney clutch and a Chopard ring
WHERE The London premiere of Public Enemies
WHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added bold black accents to her va-va-va-voom red bustier dress for a look both sexy and unique. For maximum impact, choose classic accessories with a bit of character, like an oversize clutch or a pair of peep-toe evening shoes in a mixture of textures.
-
June 30, 2009
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A draped gray design with suede peep-toe platforms
WHERE The Munich premiere of The Proposal
-
June 30, 2009
3. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Fox layered a Max Azria sweater over a Kaufman Franco dress and finished the look with patent John Galliano shoes
WHERE The New York City studios of The Early Show
-
June 30, 2009
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE A ruched chiffon D&G sheath with understated black accessories
WHERE The Vision Awards in Beverly Hills
-
June 30, 2009
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba paired harem pants with a cardigan and a sheer tank and topped off the outfit with a Gemma Redux necklace
WHERE The BET Awards pre-party
