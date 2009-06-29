Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2009
1. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE A studded sea-foam Jenny Packham dress with a Lucifer Vir Honestus cocktail ring and Ippolita hoops
WHERE The BET Awards in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT
Keys put a sexy spin on her trademark bohemian style with a sparkling ultra-mini. Give an embellished tunic new life by wearing it as a flirty summer dress. Don't dare to bare? Slip on a pair of silk shorts for extra coverage.
-
June 29, 2009
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE A draped single-sleeve design from Calvin Klein Collection with Brian Atwood platforms
WHERE The BET Awards in Los Angeles
-
June 29, 2009
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A multi-hued Balmain minidress with violet Dior sandals and Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings
WHERE The BET Awards in Los Angeles
-
June 29, 2009
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE An off-the-shoulder chiffon dress with lace-up sandals
WHERE The Raise Hope for the Congo benefit in Los Angeles
-
June 29, 2009
5. AnnaLynne McCordWHAT SHE WORE A ruched Eva Culture dress and Rene Caovilla snakeskin sandals
WHERE The Raise Hope for the Congo benefit in Los Angeles
June 29, 20091 of 5
