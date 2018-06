WHAT SHE WORE A studded sea-foam Jenny Packham dress with a Lucifer Vir Honestus cocktail ring and Ippolita hoopsWHERE The BET Awards in Los AngelesWHY WE LOVE ITKeys put a sexy spin on her trademark bohemian style with a sparkling ultra-mini. Give an embellished tunic new life by wearing it as a flirty summer dress. Don't dare to bare? Slip on a pair of silk shorts for extra coverage.