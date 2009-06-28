Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 28, 2009
1. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE A steel-gray minidress with strappy platform sandals
WHERE The L.A. premiere of Bruno
WHY WE LOVE IT Ricci was subtly sexy in a loose leg-baring design with a peek-a-boo back. A blouson dress is an easy summer date outfit-if you have narrow hips choose one with a fitted skirt, like Ricci's, or, if you are curvier, consider a fuller style that can be belted at the waist to accent your hourglass.
June 28, 2009
2. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE
Her favorite Chloe shorts suit with a crystal-studded tank
WHERE The opening of the Swarovski Crystallized store in N.Y.C.
June 28, 2009
3. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE A black belted dress by Stella McCartney
WHERE The Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C.
June 28, 2009
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Destroyed skinny jeans paired with a crisp ruffled top and white pumps
WHERE Leaving the Ivy restaurant in London's Soho neighborhood
June 28, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE A floral Thakoon dress accessorized with lace-up Louboutins and a Tod's bag
WHERE Leaving the MTV studios in N.Y.C.
