WHAT SHE WORE A steel-gray minidress with strappy platform sandalsWHERE The L.A. premiere of BrunoWHY WE LOVE IT Ricci was subtly sexy in a loose leg-baring design with a peek-a-boo back. A blouson dress is an easy summer date outfit-if you have narrow hips choose one with a fitted skirt , like Ricci's, or, if you are curvier, consider a fuller style that can be belted at the waist to accent your hourglass.