WHAT SHE WORE A watercolor skirt and a cutwork top from Lela Rose's Resort 2010 collection



WHERE The Early Show studios in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz made a sexy sheer top day-friendly by pairing it with a cheerful print skirt. Try revamping your office wardrobe by adding your favorite after-hours black lace blouse to a patterned work skirt.