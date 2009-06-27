Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2009
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE A watercolor skirt and a cutwork top from Lela Rose's Resort 2010 collection
WHERE The Early Show studios in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz made a sexy sheer top day-friendly by pairing it with a cheerful print skirt. Try revamping your office wardrobe by adding your favorite after-hours black lace blouse to a patterned work skirt.
-
June 27, 2009
2. Rachelle LefevreWHAT SHE WORE The Twilight beauty layered tanks over tie-dye skinny jeans
WHERE The "This Is London" party hosted by Will.I.Am in Toronto
-
June 27, 2009
3. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE A bright floral vintage tunic with chunky platform sandals
WHERE The Hollywood premiere of 500 Days of Summer
-
June 27, 2009
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Dark-wash maternity jeans paired with an oversize leopard-print tee
WHERE Out with her kids in Manhattan
-
June 27, 2009
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A ruffled chiffon dress from 3.1 Phillip Lim, black leather flats and a matching satchel
WHERE Outside the Louvre in Paris
June 27, 20091 of 5
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE A watercolor skirt and a cutwork top from Lela Rose's Resort 2010 collection
WHERE The Early Show studios in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz made a sexy sheer top day-friendly by pairing it with a cheerful print skirt. Try revamping your office wardrobe by adding your favorite after-hours black lace blouse to a patterned work skirt.
WHERE The Early Show studios in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz made a sexy sheer top day-friendly by pairing it with a cheerful print skirt. Try revamping your office wardrobe by adding your favorite after-hours black lace blouse to a patterned work skirt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM