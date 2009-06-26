Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 26, 2009
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A tiered gold organza dress from Marchesa and Kimberly McDonald jewelry
WHERE The opening night gala for the Shakespeare in the Park presentation of Twelfth Night
WHY WE LOVE IT Hathaway kept her delicate fairy-princess design figure-friendly by cinching it with a wide beaded belt. Give a voluminous tiered dress new life (and shape) by adding an obi-style cincher.
2. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE A voluminous slit-sleeve design in bright tomato red
WHERE The Swarovski Crystallized store opening in New York City
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A backless white jersey dress with black chiffon insets
WHERE The Swarovski Crystallized store opening in New York City
4. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE An emerald minidress with a black lace overlay and sheer white top from Stella McCartney
WHERE The Hollywood premiere of Bruno
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A draped pinstripe sheath worn with her favorite Azzedine Alaia platform sandals
WHERE The Madrid photo call for The Proposal
