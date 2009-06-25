Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 25, 2009
1. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE A silver-embellished navy design from Naeem Khan
WHERE The Hollywood premiere of 500 Days of Summer
WHY WE LOVE IT Deschanel gave her ultra-feminine dress a 21st-century spin with eye-catching jewelry and an unfussy 'do. Update grandma's old party dress with dramatic earrings or add edge to a retro-inspired design with a messy updo.
June 25, 2009
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE An origami-fold J. Mendel crepe dress with nude and gold suede sandal from Pierre Hardy
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of My Sister's Keeper
June 25, 2009
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE A black and silver sequin tunic with bell sleeves from Pamella Roland
WHERE The Gen Art 15th Anniversary benefit in New York City
June 25, 2009
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE A playful polka-dot tiered chiffon dress with a narrow belt and strappy snakeskin sandals
WHERE The Hollywood premiere of 500 Days of Summer
June 25, 2009
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE A sheer lace minidress under a tuxedo jacket
WHERE The opening of hairstylist James Brown's new London salon
