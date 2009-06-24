Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 24, 2009
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A colorful geometric-print dress and clutch, both from Elie Saab, worn with satin Jimmy Choos
WHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Public Enemies
WHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard's knockout sheath plays up her perfect shape with a strategic mix of different-sized patterns. Accent your upper half with a multi-print dress with a bright bodice or shop your closet and combine an oversize-floral top with a Liberty print mini.
June 24, 2009
2. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE A floor-length shirtdress topped with a leather motorcycle jacket
WHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Public Enemies
June 24, 2009
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE A fitted floral-print Giambattista Valli design with a rosette-embellished bodice
WHERE The Persol Incognito preview at N.Y.C.'s Whitney Museum of Art
June 24, 2009
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE A lace-trimmed ruched cocktail dress with a metal belt and towering platforms
WHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Public Enemies
June 24, 2009
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE
A cobalt blouson dress with simple black pumps
WHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Public Enemies
