WHAT SHE WORE A colorful geometric-print dress and clutch, both from Elie Saab, worn with satin Jimmy ChoosWHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Public EnemiesWHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard's knockout sheath plays up her perfect shape with a strategic mix of different-sized patterns. Accent your upper half with a multi-print dress with a bright bodice or shop your closet and combine an oversize-floral top with a Liberty print mini.