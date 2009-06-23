Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2009
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A black and white top from Dereon with skinny trousers and Christian Louboutin shoes
WHERE At the N.Y.C. announcement of her partnership with Hamburger Helper and the Feeding America organization
WHY WE LOVE IT Beyonce's gingham top gave a fresh and youthful spin to sexy skintight pants. Add a pretty checked camisole to a va-va-va-voom fitted pencil skirt for a bit of the singer's signature sugar-and-spice style.
-
June 23, 2009
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE An embroidered white dress from Oscar de la Renta with red patent accessories
WHERE Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
June 23, 2009
3. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE A draped fuchsia Zac Posen dress with gladiator sandals and an embellished clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
-
June 23, 2009
4. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE A toga-inspired Kaufman Franco dress with a low-slung belt, diamond hoops and a Siera cocktail ring
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
-
June 23, 2009
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell shopped her closet, wearing a favorite Topshop minidress with blue belt, fringe bag and woven sandals
WHERE At the unveiling of Cameron Diaz's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
