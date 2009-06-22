WHAT SHE WORE A body-conscious Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, accessorized with bow-bedecked black peep-toes



WHERE Entering the Blade sushi bar at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach



WHY WE LOVE IT The bright white dress makes Hudson's bronzed skin glow, while the graphic black insets sculpt her waist. Give your silhouette some extra shape with a design featuring a contrasting waistband, or simply add a black belt to a light-toned shift for a similar effect.