Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2009
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A body-conscious Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, accessorized with bow-bedecked black peep-toes
WHERE Entering the Blade sushi bar at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach
WHY WE LOVE IT The bright white dress makes Hudson's bronzed skin glow, while the graphic black insets sculpt her waist. Give your silhouette some extra shape with a design featuring a contrasting waistband, or simply add a black belt to a light-toned shift for a similar effect.
-
June 22, 2009
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE A beaded peek-a-boo cocktail dress with Coach gladiators
WHERE The Taste of Chocolate party at Four Seasons Resort Maui Actress
-
June 22, 2009
3. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE A fitted fuchsia Giorgio Armani Prive cocktail dress
WHERE The Moscow premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
-
June 22, 2009
4. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired D&G off-the-shoulder dress with a House of Lavande diamante bracelet, Neil Lane diamond stud earrings and a Roger Vivier clutch
WHERE The Paris premiere of Whatever Works
-
June 22, 2009
5. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A baby-pink bubble dress with a ruffled floral detail
WHERE The Amaury Nolasco and Friends Golf Tournament gala in San Juan, Puerto Rico
June 22, 20091 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE A body-conscious Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, accessorized with bow-bedecked black peep-toes
WHERE Entering the Blade sushi bar at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach
WHY WE LOVE IT The bright white dress makes Hudson's bronzed skin glow, while the graphic black insets sculpt her waist. Give your silhouette some extra shape with a design featuring a contrasting waistband, or simply add a black belt to a light-toned shift for a similar effect.
WHERE Entering the Blade sushi bar at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach
WHY WE LOVE IT The bright white dress makes Hudson's bronzed skin glow, while the graphic black insets sculpt her waist. Give your silhouette some extra shape with a design featuring a contrasting waistband, or simply add a black belt to a light-toned shift for a similar effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM