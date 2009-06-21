Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 21, 2009
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Formal shorts from Elizabeth and James, worn with a watercolor top and Louboutin peep-toes
WHERE Signing her new book, L.A. Candy, at a Manhattan Barnes & Noble
WHY WE LOVE IT Conrad played with proportion by pairing a blouson top with cuffed short shorts. Upgrade a pair of shorts for evening with a chic dolman-sleeve shirt.
June 21, 2009
2. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE An acid-wash denim dress, tuxedo-inspired jacket and Louboutin mary janes
WHERE The "Rock-n-Reel" charity event hosted by the Pediatric IBD Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles
June 21, 2009
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE A floral print top under a Temperley London studded jacket and skinny jeans, accessorized with metallic platform sandals and a crocodile clutch
WHERE London benefit for the Hoping for Palestine charity
June 21, 2009
4. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE Jean shorts and a lightweight tee with aviators, a floaty pashmina and gladiator sandals
WHERE Walking in N.Y.C.'s West Village
June 21, 2009
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Skinny black trousers with a pleated silk top and peep-toe pumps
WHERE The Lakers victory celebration at Club Nokia in Los Angeles
