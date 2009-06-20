Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2009
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney skirt suit and two-tone pumps
WHERE The London kickoff of Paul McCartney's "Meat Free Monday" campaign
WHY WE LOVE IT Bosworth dressed down her polished look with scrunched sleeves and a popped collar. Give new life to a crisp summer suit by styling it the same way and adding a lightweight tank.
-
June 20, 2009
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE A bold-shouldered jacket, leather leggings and tie-dye tee with platform stilettos
WHERE At a press conference for the Shanghai International Film Festival
-
June 20, 2009
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE A long-sleeve T-shirt and plaid drawstring skirt with gladiator flats
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
-
June 20, 2009
4. Amber TamblynWHAT SHE WORE A sleek jumpsuit with Louboutin pumps and a motorcycle clutch
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Year One
-
June 20, 2009
5. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Wide-leg jeans and a striped top with brown leather accessories
WHERE Walking in London
