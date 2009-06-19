Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 19, 2009
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired Christian Dior design with silver Sergio Rossi slingbacks and a red leather belt and bag
WHERE The Chicago premiere of Public Enemies
WHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added a punk touch to her pretty-in-pink party look with a double-buckle grommet belt. Give your own floaty cocktail dress a rock and roll spin with a tough studded waist cincher.
June 19, 2009
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE A sleek sheath with a black grosgrain belt and matching pumps
WHERE The Early Show studios in New York City
June 19, 2009
3. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE A periwinkle dress with a contrasting waistband and bone pumps
WHERE The Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of Paper Man
June 19, 2009
4. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder Tadashi Shoji dress accessorized with Asha by ADM's earrings, bracelets by Ippolita and Stephen Webster and silver satin Stuart Weitzman sandals
WHERE The premiere of the Princess Protection Program in Toronto
June 19, 2009
5. Demi LovatoWHAT SHE WORE A two-tone Alexander Wang bustier dress with YSL platforms, a Swarovski bracelet and an elaborate statement necklace
WHERE The premiere of the Princess Protection Program in Toronto
