WHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired Christian Dior design with silver Sergio Rossi slingbacks and a red leather belt and bagWHERE The Chicago premiere of Public EnemiesWHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard added a punk touch to her pretty-in-pink party look with a double-buckle grommet belt. Give your own floaty cocktail dress a rock and roll spin with a tough studded waist cincher