Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 18, 2009
1. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE An ultra-mini embellished silver dress with gray ankle-wrap sandals
WHERE The London premiere of Bruno
WHY WE LOVE IT Fisher added edge to her outfit with chunky chain and black-pearl jewelry. Top a sexy cocktail dress with an industrial-inspired knotted necklace or a chain choker for a similar look.
June 18, 2009
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE A blood-orange red BCBG Max Azria dress with pewter details, a fluorescent-yellow clutch and silver peep-toe sandals
WHERE The Whitney Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.
June 18, 2009
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A vivid print Missoni chiffon dress with Jimmy Choo sandals and a satin VBH clutch
WHERE The Four Seasons of Hope gala in N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street restaurant
June 18, 2009
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE A draped emerald design from Max Azria
WHERE The Whitney Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.
June 18, 2009
5. Jada Pinkett-SmithWHAT SHE WORE A khaki bustier dress from Dolce & Gabbana accessorized with Bochic diamond jewelry
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
