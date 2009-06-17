Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2009
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE A puff-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress worn with peep-toe satin pumps
WHERE An InStyle dinner honoring the Los Angeles Film Festival keynote films
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson accentuated her famous curves with an ultra-feminine ruched design. When selecting a formfitting day dress, look for a structured silhouette that will hold its shape while highlighting yours.
June 17, 2009
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A Collette Dinnigan flapper dress with mirrored Prada shoes
WHERE The CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee
June 17, 2009
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A slate minidress topped by a bold-shouldered jacket and accessorized with polka-dot pumps and a statement necklace
WHERE The opening of the hand and foot spa at Carol's Daughter in New York City
June 17, 2009
4. Michelle Pfeiffer
WHAT SHE WORE A '50s-inspired sheath worn with a patent belt and matching peep-toes
WHERE The Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York City
June 17, 2009
5. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE A tuxedo-inspired design from Azzaro worn with Aldo booties
WHERE The CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee
June 17, 20091 of 5
