Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 16, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A hot pink cashmere dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively took on the neon trend in a streamlined silhouette that was anything but '80s. Try pairing a fluorescent pencil skirt with a neutral-colored tank for a similar look or subtly brighten up an outfit with a statement necklace.
-
June 16, 2009
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE A hand-marbled silk chiffon and tulle design from Rodarte with Nicholas Kirkwood sandals
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
-
June 16, 2009
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE A sheer layered dress from Calvin Klein Collection and Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
-
June 16, 2009
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder Michael Kors dress in crushed lame worn with a Ferragamo clutch
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
-
June 16, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A Swarovski-embroidered custom faille dress from Jason Wu with Tom Binns bracelets and a Roger Vivier clutch
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
June 16, 20091 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE A hot pink cashmere dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively took on the neon trend in a streamlined silhouette that was anything but '80s. Try pairing a fluorescent pencil skirt with a neutral-colored tank for a similar look or subtly brighten up an outfit with a statement necklace.
WHERE The CFDA Awards in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively took on the neon trend in a streamlined silhouette that was anything but '80s. Try pairing a fluorescent pencil skirt with a neutral-colored tank for a similar look or subtly brighten up an outfit with a statement necklace.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM