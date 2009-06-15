Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2009
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE A sweeping chiffon Marchesa design and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE The opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry played up her pixie cut with a shoulder-baring asymmetrical gown embellished with crystals. When wearing a dress with a little something extra, keep the rest of your look clean with minimal jewelry, like Berry's simple stud earrings.
-
June 15, 2009
2. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE A draped navy dress with red sandals
WHERE The French premiere of SherryBaby
-
June 15, 2009
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A red, ruffled sundress
WHERE The CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee
-
June 15, 2009
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE A Max Mara illusion cocktail dress with shoes and a bag from Prada and Chopard jewelry
WHERE The Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles
-
June 15, 2009
5. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE A strapless metallic dress from Prada
WHERE The Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles
June 15, 20091 of 5
Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE A sweeping chiffon Marchesa design and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE The opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry played up her pixie cut with a shoulder-baring asymmetrical gown embellished with crystals. When wearing a dress with a little something extra, keep the rest of your look clean with minimal jewelry, like Berry's simple stud earrings.
WHERE The opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry played up her pixie cut with a shoulder-baring asymmetrical gown embellished with crystals. When wearing a dress with a little something extra, keep the rest of your look clean with minimal jewelry, like Berry's simple stud earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM