WHAT SHE WORE A white boyfriend blazer over a Marc Jacobs dressWHERE Out in N.Y.C.'s Greenwich VillageWHY WE LOVE IT Hudson dressed down a peek-a-boo minidress with an oversize jacket and flip-flops for the perfect girls' night out outfit. Although it's unlikely the rest of us can score Fergie as a partner in crime, we can all have access to Hudson's cute Marc Jacobs dress and pearlescent Havaianas