Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 14, 2009
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A white boyfriend blazer over a Marc Jacobs dress
WHERE Out in N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village
WHY WE LOVE IT Hudson dressed down a peek-a-boo minidress with an oversize jacket and flip-flops for the perfect girls' night out outfit. Although it's unlikely the rest of us can score Fergie as a partner in crime, we can all have access to Hudson's cute Marc Jacobs dress and pearlescent Havaianas.
June 14, 2009
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A chunky cardigan and burnout tee with Juicy Couture skinnies, patent booties and a Jimmy Choo bag
WHERE Strolling in Hollywood
June 14, 2009
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A feather-print cropped jumpsuit with Louis Vuitton heels
WHERE Shopping in London
June 14, 2009
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE A full Azzedine Alaia skirt with a sheer sweater, bolero cardigan and ankle-tie pumps
WHERE Leaving her London hotel
June 14, 2009
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE A pewter leather jacket over skinny jeans, worn with platform sandals and a Jimmy Choo bag
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in N.Y.C.
