WHAT SHE WORE A pinstripe strapless dress with a simple black cardigan and towering Azzedine Alaia heelsWHERE Leaving the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David LettermanWHY WE LOVE IT Bullock gave her sophisticated dress a sexy spin with her favorite peek-a-boo sandals (she also wore them to the MTV Movie Awards!). The secret to skipping the blisters when you're rocking your hottest heels? Try smoothing on some Band-Aid Action Friction Block Stick