Look of the Day
June 13, 2009
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A pinstripe strapless dress with a simple black cardigan and towering Azzedine Alaia heels
WHERE Leaving the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
WHY WE LOVE IT Bullock gave her sophisticated dress a sexy spin with her favorite peek-a-boo sandals (she also wore them to the MTV Movie Awards!). The secret to skipping the blisters when you're rocking your hottest heels? Try smoothing on some Band-Aid Action Friction Block Stick.
June 13, 2009
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE A delicate embroidered dress with pearl-embellished sandals
WHERE Leaving her N.Y.C. apartment
June 13, 2009
3. Jessica SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE A gold lamÃ© jacket over a white blouse and black pleated miniskirt, accessorized with a Chanel tote and Azzedine Alaia platforms
WHERE Walking in Midtown Manhattan
June 13, 2009
4. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE A watercolor floral dress and pink patent peep-toes
WHERE Visiting Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
June 13, 2009
5. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE Distressed jeans with an oversize boyfriend blazer and layered tanks
WHERE The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation annual "A Time for Heroes" carnival
