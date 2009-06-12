Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A metallic dress from Michael Kors, Cartier jewels and black Casadei heels
WHERE Cartier's fourth annual Love Day event in NYC
WHY WE LOVE ITThe actress ? who is the official ambassador for Cartier?s charity efforts ? looked stunning while promoting 24 worldwide causes. Channel Mendes? style of inner and outer beauty by purchasing a Cartier Love Charity bracelet. For every item sold, the iconic jeweler will donate $150 to a worthwhile cause.
June 12, 2009
2. Camila AlvesWHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown from the designer’s pre-fall collection with a VBH clutch.
WHERE AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Los Angeles
June 12, 2009
3. Emily DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE A tiered slate grey strapless dress
WHERE Monte Carlo Television Fesitval
June 12, 2009
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE A black and white printed dress, oversized sunglasses and patent leather flats
WHERE The Top Shop office in London
June 12, 2009
5. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE
A Mara Hoffman wrap dress with a white cardigan and nude sandals
WHERE Wendy?s ?Father?s Day Frosty Weekend? in Texas
