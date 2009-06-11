Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 11, 2009
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE A sexy ruffled minidress by 3.1 Phillip Lim paired with simple black pumps and Anita Ko jewels
WHERE The launch party for her book, L.A. Candy, in Beverly Hills WHY WE LOVE ITFor the next evolution of her career, it seems Conrad is going for a more sophisticated look, while still remaining true to her flirty nature. Her dress is the perfect example of how dark clothes still look fresh for summer with pretty feminine details. For an easy weekend outfit that still feels sleek, try an inky jersey dress with ruffles from American Eagle Outfitters. If you're longing to look polished on a hot date night, go for a sexy-meets-sophisticated lace dress by Maggy London.
June 11, 2009
2. Lindsay PriceWHAT SHE WORE A sexy LBD accessorized with a bold necklace, matching peep-toe sandals and a clutch
WHERE Screen for Whatever Works in New York City
June 11, 2009
3. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE A flowy pale blue dress with nude peep-toe sandals and subtle silver jewels
WHERE The Television Festival in Monte Carlo
June 11, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A metallic v-neck dress with snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps
WHERE The Black Eyed Peas private concert in New York City
June 11, 2009
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans paired with a white blazer, grey scarf, black pumps and a Louis Vuitton clutch
WHERE Strolling in New York City
