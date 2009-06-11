WHAT SHE WORE A sexy ruffled minidress by 3.1 Phillip Lim paired with simple black pumps and Anita Ko jewels



WHERE The launch party for her book, L.A. Candy, in Beverly Hills WHY WE LOVE ITFor the next evolution of her career, it seems Conrad is going for a more sophisticated look, while still remaining true to her flirty nature. Her dress is the perfect example of how dark clothes still look fresh for summer with pretty feminine details. For an easy weekend outfit that still feels sleek, try an inky jersey dress with ruffles from American Eagle Outfitters. If you're longing to look polished on a hot date night, go for a sexy-meets-sophisticated lace dress by Maggy London.