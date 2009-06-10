Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 10, 2009
1. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Pegged pants, a bustier top and a cutaway jacket, accessorized with a Cartier hoops, a tote and snakeskin heels
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Roberts did head-to-toe black the right way by choosing textured pieces like a ruffled jacket and a seamed corset top. Light-toned accessories, like her snakeskin sandals and ruched bag, made the look seasonally appropriate.
June 10, 2009
2. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE A striped chiffon Mara Hoffman dress cinched at the waist with a wide belt and topped with a gray cardigan
WHERE Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen press conference in Seoul, South Korea
June 10, 2009
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE A navy Yigal Azrouel dress with bejeweled black belt, satin clutch, peep-toe heels and ASHA by ADM Olympia earrings
WHERE Second season premiere of True Blood on Los Angeles
June 10, 2009
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE A draped chiffon Nanette Lepore gown in hot pink
WHERE The Children Uniting Nations gala dinner in Washington D.C.
June 10, 2009
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE A tiered black taffeta gown with a peek-a-boo lace bodice
WHERE A launch party for the Martini Stay Beautiful Campaign in London
