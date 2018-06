WHAT SHE WORE Pegged pants, a bustier top and a cutaway jacket, accessorized with a Cartier hoops, a tote and snakeskin heelsWHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in N.Y.C.WHY WE LOVE IT Roberts did head-to-toe black the right way by choosing textured pieces like a ruffled jacket and a seamed corset top. Light-toned accessories, like her snakeskin sandals and ruched bag , made the look seasonally appropriate.